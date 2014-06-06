Here's A Nazi Propaganda Video Saying The D-Day Invasion Failed

The success of the Allied D-Day Invasion caught the Nazis off guard and threw their war strategy to the dogs. Suddenly, Nazi Germany found itself fighting a two front war against foes that were making increasingly fast strides towards Berlin.

Of course, the Nazis could not admit to as strategic defeat as what had occurred in Normandy. Within eight days of the invasion, Germany had put out Der Deutsche Wochenschau. This propaganda video highlighted the bravery and skill of the Nazi forces, as well as insisting that the Allied invasions had failed.

We have highlighted some of the most interesting scenes of the video below:

www.liveleak.com

www.liveleak.com

www.liveleak.com

www.liveleak.com

Below is an edited version of Der Deutsche Wochenschau.



