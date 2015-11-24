Amazon decorated a New York subway with Nazi insignia to promote its newest show

Amazon’s newest original series, “The Man In the High Castle,” imagines a world where the Axis Powers won World War II, with Japan and Germany ruling over the United States.

It’s a fictional series, but on Monday, New Yorkers riding the shuttle between Times Square and Grand Central Station got an idea of what that fictional world might look like when they discovered that Amazon had decked out the train in Nazi-esque imagery, including World War II-era Japanese Rising Sun flags and the US flag modified to include the German imperial eagle.

Here’s a look.

Should @amazon be more sensitive about its advertisement & not include potentially offensive symbols? pic.twitter.com/Fxt67fHvxa

— Katherine Lam (@byKatherineLam) November 23, 2015

“Half the seats in my car had Nazi insignia inside an American flag, while the other half had the Japanese flag in a style like the World War II design,” one subway rider, Ann Toback, told Gothamist on Monday. “So I had a choice, and I chose to sit on the Nazi insignia because I really didn’t want to stare at it.”

Online, some people are not too happy with the ad campaign.

Those ridiculous subway “ads” with Nazi insignias is one more reason I’m happy not to take it anymore. Such a disgusting way to promote tv

— Elle Keck (@ElleKeck) November 24, 2015

@MTA Get those damned Nazi insignias off the subway. They are disgusting.

— jpaznik (@jpaznik) November 23, 2015

While this user acknowledged the flags were promotional, he said he still found them creepy.

I get that they’re promoting a tv show, but that subway car decked out in Nazi German and Imperial Japanese imagery really creeps me out.

— Black Pete (@EtepKcalb) November 18, 2015

The shuttle ads are currently scheduled to run until December 14. Tech Insider has reached out to Amazon for comment and will update if we hear back.

H/T Gothamist

