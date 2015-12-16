Researchers say the Nazi gold train -- supposedly discovered by amateur treasure hunters -- doesn't exist

Researchers deny the existence of a Nazi train allegedly found filled with gold, found in August 2015 by amateur treasure hunters in Poland. After completing various underground scans using magnetic and gravitation methods, it has been determined that there may be a tunnel, but there is not train.

Produced by Emma Fierberg



Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.