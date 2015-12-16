US

Researchers say the Nazi gold train -- supposedly discovered by amateur treasure hunters -- doesn't exist

Emma Fierberg, Amanda Macias

Researchers deny the existence of a Nazi train allegedly found filled with gold, found in August 2015 by amateur treasure hunters in Poland. After completing various underground scans using magnetic and gravitation methods, it has been determined that there may be a tunnel, but there is not train. 

