Looks like the search for the rumoured Nazi ghost train is back on

The search for a lost

Nazi gold train is back on.

Last August two amateur treasure hunters said they had “irrefutable proof” of the existence of a World War II-era Nazi ghost train, rumoured to be filled with stolen gold.

Screen grab/TVP Peter Koper and Andreas Richter

Andreas Richter and Piotr Koper claimed they used ground-penetrating radar to locate the train, which is somewhere alongside a

railway that stretches between the towns Wroclaw and Walbrzych i

n southwestern Poland.

“The train isn’t a needle in a haystack,” said Andrzej Gaik, a retired teacher and spokesman for the renewed effort to search for the train told AFP.

“If it’s there, we’ll find it,” Gaik added.

‘There may be a tunnel. There is no train’

Back in December, after analysing mining data, Polish experts said there was no evidence of the buried

train.

Professor Janusz Madej from Krakow’s Academy of Mining said the geological survey of the site showed that there was no evidence of a train after using magnetic and gravitation methods.

“There may be a tunnel. There is no train,”Madej said at a news conference in Walbrzych, according to the BBC.

One of the treasure hunters, Piotr Koper, insists that “there is a tunnel and there is a train” and that the results are skewed because of different technology used, the Telegraph reports.

Local folklore

Reuters

Tadeusz Slowikowski, retired miner and explorer shows documents near an area where a Nazi train is believed to be, in Walbrzych, southwestern Poland September 4, 2015.

According to a local myth, the train is believed to have vanished in 1945 with stolen gold, gems, and weapons when the Nazi’s retreated from the Russians.

During the war, the Germans were building headquarters for Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in Walbrzych’s medieval Ksiaz Castle (then-called the Fuerstenstein castle).

Below the castle the Germans built a system of secret tunnels and bunkers called “Project Riese.”

The train is in one of these hidden passages, says Tadeusz Slowikowski, the only living source of the train legend. Slowikowski, a retired miner who searched for the train in 2001, believes the Nazi’s blew up the entrance to the train’s tunnel.

“I have lived with this mystery for 40 years, but each time I went to the authorities they always silenced it,” Slowikowski told The Associated Press. “For so many years! Unbelievable!”

Slowikowski, who searched for the train in 2001, believes it is near the 65th kilometer of railway tracks from Wroclaw to Walbrzych.

