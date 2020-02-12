A Maryland school district apologised after a 'clearly visible' Nazi flag in a school window 'caused hurt' in the community

A Nazi flag hanging in the classroom window of a Maryland high school was visible to everyone at a basketball game Friday.

Frederick County Public Schools staff took down the flag as soon as it was reported, the district said, stressing that it shares “the community’s feelings regarding the hatred and intolerance this flag represents.”

District authorities are investigating why the flag was hung in the first place and working to “identify the events leading to this unfortunate incident.”

The flag horrified members of the school’s community. A former student shared a photo of the flag on Facebook and lambasted the district for this display of “irresponsibility and privilege at its highest levels” during one of the community’s most popular sports events, according to NBC.

“What culturally proficient educator has a ‘life’ size Nazi flag in their tool kit and then has the audacity to hang it OVER THEIR CLASSROOM WINDOW IN THE FRONT OF THE SCHOOL BUILDING BY THE MAIN ENTRANCE,” the woman wrote.

District authorities are investigating why the flag was hung in the first place and working to “identify the events leading to this unfortunate incident.” It may have been mounted during a World War II history class, the district told NBC News.

“We will take the appropriate steps to ensure an incident such as this is not repeated,” the statement continued. “The values of FC PS are in direct contrast to the message represented by that flag, and we apologise that the display of this flag caused hurt in our community.”

