Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, British woman held captive by Iran since 2016, is released

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe. Family Handout / PA

Iran accused Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe of being a spy. Her family and the UK deny this.

She was held in the notorious Evin Prison in Tehran, Iran’s capital.

As of early Wednesday afternoon local time, Zaghari-Ratcliffe was heading to Tehran airport to leave the country, her lawyer, Hojjat Kermani, told the Reuters news agency.

Anoosheh Ashoori, another British-Iranian dual national held by Iran, was also released and on his way out of the country, Kermani said. He was sentenced to ten years in jail in 2019 and accused of spying for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency and “acquiring illegitimate wealth,” claims that he denies.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss confirmed Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Ashoori’s release Wednesday and said they were both returning to the UK.

Tulip Siddiq, the member of parliament for Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s constituency, tweeted: “Nazanin is at the airport in Tehran and on her way home. I came into politics to make a difference, and right now I’m feeling like I have.”

Siddiq also posted this photo, which she said shows Zaghari-Ratcliffe traveling home:

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager at the Thomson Reuters Foundation — a charity that does not work directly with the news agency — was arrested in Iran in 2016 and accused of being a spy.

An Iranian court convicted her of spying, training journalists, and plotting to overthrow Iran’s clerical establishment. She, her family, and the British government have repeatedly denied the allegations.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was taken at a Tehran airport in April 2016 when she was returning home to London with her young daughter after visiting her parents.

She was held in the notorious Evin Prison in Tehran, the Iranian capital. She was denied permission to seek medical attention even after she described finding lumps in her breast and being in a fragile mental state. Ashoori was also held in Evin Prison, his family said.

A spokesman for the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office declined to comment on the reports on Wednesday morning, but said more information would be coming.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband, Richard Ratcliffe, and the British government had been appealing for her release for almost six years.

Video shows BBC News presenter Joanna Gosling choking up as she announced news of the release.

In her Wednesday tweet, Truss also said Morad Tahbaz, a British-American wildlife conservationist whom Iran arrested in 2018 and accused of espionage, was temporarily released from prison in Iran. There has been no evidence to back Iran’s claim about Tahbaz.