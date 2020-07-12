25,000 people call for signs warning of dangerous whirlpools at the lake where Glee star Naya Rivera went missing

Amy Sussman/Getty Images A boat is docked and roped off with police tape at Lake Piru, where actress Naya Rivera was reported missing Wednesday, on July 9, 2020 in Piru, California.

An online petition calling for warning signs to be put up for swimmers at California’s Lake Piru -where Glee actress Naya Rivera went missing earlier this week – is garnering thousands of signatures.

The petition organiser said that the lake is known amongst Ventura County locals to be dangerous to swim in because it has “very bad whirlpools.”

Between 1994 and 2000, seven people have drowned in the lake, which is 130 ft (40 m) deep.

Rivera is presumed dead after her rental boat was found in the northern part of the lake on Wednesday, with only her sleeping four-year-old son onboard.

Officials have said that her son “observed his mother disappear beneath the water.”

Thousands of people have signed an online petition calling for warning signs for swimmers to be put up at California’s Lake Piru, where Glee actress Naya Rivera went missing earlier this week.

The Change.org petition was created by Ventura County locals, who have said that the lake is known to be dangerous to swim in because it has “very bad whirlpools.” Nearly 25,000 people have signed the petition.

“Naya Rivera is not the first, nor the last to go missing at Lake Piru,” petition organiser Erin Jordan wrote. “Lake Piru is a very deep lake with very bad whirlpools, people have been asking for years for the city to put up warning signs for swimmers.”

The 33-year-old Glee actress is presumed dead after her rental boat was found in the northern part of the lake on Wednesday. Her four-year-old son, Josey Hollis, was found sleeping alone on board with a lifejacket on. An adult-sized life jacket was also on board.

GoogleMaps Google Maps depiction of where Lake Piru is in Southern California.

“We didn’t find any clues, any evidence that suggested she made it to shore. The most conclusive piece of evidence we’re really holding on to right now is the statements from her son, the only witness,” Ventura County Sheriff’s Office sergeant Kevin Donoghue said on Friday.

“He observed his mother disappear beneath the water. So we are very confident she is in the water and that at some point in time we will recover her from the lake,” he added.

Between 1994 and 2000, seven people have drowned in the lake, which is 130 ft (40 m) deep, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Associated Press Actress Naya Rivera during the YouTube Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California, on January 13, 2018.

A former lifeguard supervisor at the lake told the paper: “Someone will come to the beach, maybe wade out a little, step into a deeper hole or get picked up in a rip current and they begin to panic.”

The search for Rivera continued on Friday, with authorities using side-scanning sonar systems to study the bottom of the lake.

Rivera is best known for playing a cheerleader on the hit musical series Glee. Former cast members of the show have been leaving heartfelt messages on social media for the actress.

Insider contacted the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.

