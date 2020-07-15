Fans are asking others not to share clips of Naya Rivera singing 'If I Die Young' as videos of the star's 'Glee' performances go viral

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Naya Rivera died in July 2020 at 33 years old.

“Glee” star Naya Rivera was found dead on Monday following a five-day search in Lake Piru, California.

Since then, fans have been posting about her notable performances on the hit series.

Many people have shared videos of Rivera performing The Band Perry’s “If I Die Young,” but some fans are calling it insensitive and triggering.

Instead, “Glee” fans are urging people to highlight Rivera’s many other performances on the show.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Fans are asking others not to share clips of “Glee” star Naya Rivera singing The Band Perry’s “If I Die Young” as videos of her performances from the show go viral.

On Monday, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that the 33-year-old actress was found dead in Lake Piru, California, five days after she went missing.

Fans began sharing clips of the actress, who starred as Santana Lopez on “Glee, performing “If I Die Young.” She sang an emotional cover of the song during season five, episode three (“The Quarterback”), which was a tribute to late costar Cory Monteith and his character Finn Hudson.

Fox Naya Rivera performing on season five of ‘Glee.’

People posted about “If I Die Young” so many times, especially following confirmation of her death, that it became a trending topic on Twitter on Monday.

“Glee” fans said that the performance impacted them more deeply after Rivera’s death. Her body was found on the seventh anniversary of the death of Monteith, who died of an overdose in July 2013 at 31 years old. “If I Die Young” also includes the lyrics, “Sink me in the river at dawn.”

Many people on Twitter said that they shared the moving performance because they considered it to be one of Rivera’s standout covers.

Other fans thought it was insensitive and triggering to post the cover online.

tweeting if i die young is so inappropriate on so many levels please stop — ???????????????? ☆ミ (@deardarrencriss) July 13, 2020

Could we maybe not post the video of Naya singing If I Die Young as it’s a huge trigger for people with an entire range of anxieties and while I understand it may feel touching in moments like this, with the severity of the situation it’s actually creating more panic and upset? — Klaine One Shot Tweets ミ☆ (@Klaine1Shot) July 9, 2020

stop tweeting the if i die young performance. — ellie ミ☆ (@blairfiIms) July 13, 2020

do y'all not understand how weird and inappropriate it is to be sharing that clip of naya rivera singing 'if i die young' like this is a real life horrifying thing that is happening it's not a glee episode stop romanticizing it they should've never given y'all the internet ???? — juni cortez // THE SOUTH LOST!!! (@daniellestwt) July 9, 2020

please do not tweet the if I die young performance it is so insensitive and really triggering think before you tweet please — evie ミ☆ (@jacobxagron) July 13, 2020

please dont post naya singing "if i die young". i understand that it was a tribute to cory, and may resonate with and comfort so many right now, but it truly hurts to see on twitter right now for a lot of us. please be considerate. — ice ミ☆ (@starkidkendrick) July 13, 2020

posting photos and videos of naya's family is as insensitive and disrespectful as you post her video singing if i die young. — ‏ ミ☆ ؘ (@florencpughs) July 13, 2020

if 'if i die young' brings you comfort, just don't tweet it, listen to it but it can be so triggering and disrespectful to tweet it — pau ミ☆ (@fxberryy) July 13, 2020

I’m begging y’all to stop posting that video of Naya performing If I Die Young. — fan account (@knnewagb) July 13, 2020

do NOT and i mean DO NOT post the glee performance of “if i die young” for a shot at twitter engagement. naya is a mother, a daughter. she is more than a character. this is not the time. — catie turner (@hashtagcatie) July 9, 2020

People suggested that fans honour and celebrate Rivera by posting about her many other performances throughout her time on “Glee.”

“Stop posting the pictures of her loved ones mourning her death and the “if I die young” video. Instead let’s post the happy memories of her because this is how she should be remembered forever #RIPNayaRivera,” Twitter user @Poppytrixx wrote, posting a video of Rivera and Demi Lovato, who had a recurring role as Santana’s love interest on season five as Dani, performing The Beatles hit “Here Comes the Sun.”

Fox Demi Lovato and Naya Rivera on ‘Glee.’

“Let’s take a moment to acknowledge that back to black was the best vocal performance of naya rivera on glee,” @blvckbeatles wrote, sharing a clip of Rivera performing Amy Winehouse’s “Back to Black” on season two, episode 21 (“Funeral”).

Fox Naya Rivera performing ‘Back to Black’ on season two of ‘Glee.’

Others called attention to Rivera’s joyful performance of “Valerie” (originally released by The Zutons but popularised by Winehouse’s cover), which was included in the 2011 documentary film “Glee: The 3D Concert Movie” and the cast’s concert tour.

Rivera also sang the track on season two, episode nine (“Special Education”).

“santana’s standout performance is not if i die young, it’s valerie. naya looked so happy in this scene, you can tells her loved doing this performance. look at her,” @rositaxesp wrote.

“stop posting the “if i die young” scene which naya obviously hated every second of, here’s naya having the time of her life with her best friends on the glee tour doing what she loved #RIPNayaRivera,” @sivanteenn said.

Fox Naya Rivera performing ‘Valerie’ on ‘Glee.’

People also lovedRivera and Amber Riley’s (Mercedes Jones) rendition of Ike and Tina Turner’s “River Deep, Mountain High” from season two, episode four (“Duets”).

Fox Amber Riley and Naya Rivera on ‘Glee.’

Singer Kehlani said that Rivera “transformed” Fleetwood Mac’s “Songbird.” The track was performed during season two, episode 19.

the reason songbird by fleetwood mac is one of my favorite songs ever is because of the glee soundtrack version. she transformed it. ???????? Rest Easy Naya Rivera

God cover and hold her loved ones! — Kehlani (@Kehlani) July 13, 2020

Fox Naya Rivera performing ‘Songbird’ on ‘Glee.’

Twitter user @Ensaladilla_ also started a thread of Rivera’s “Glee” covers, beginning with her mashup of Adele’s “Someone Like You” and “Rumour Has It” from season three, episode six (“Mash Off”).

“i remember being blown away by the amount of raw emotion naya controlled in this performance and still think about it all the time,” @gabebergado said of the performance.

Fox The stars of ‘Glee’ performing an Adele mashup during season three.

During a 2012 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rivera said that she submitted that episode for Emmy consideration because it “was a blessing to have an episode that was so well rounded.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.