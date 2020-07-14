Jane Lynch, Chris Colfer, and more celebrities react to 'Glee' star Naya Rivera's death at 33

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Michael Tullberg/Getty Images Stars like Jane Lynch and Chris Colfer reacted to the death of ‘Glee’ costar Naya Rivera.

On Monday, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that “Glee” star Naya Rivera was found dead in Lake Piru, California.

Authorities said they were “confident” that the body was Rivera’s and added that there was no indication of foul play or that it was a suicide.

Since news broke of the actor’s death, celebrities like Jane Lynch, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Ashley Benson have shared reactions on social.

Celebrities are reacting to the death of 33-year-old “Glee” star Naya Rivera.

On Monday, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that her body was found in Lake Piru, California, five days after she went missing. Sheriff Bill Ayub said that the body was found floating near the surface of the water in the northern portion of the lake, with no indication of foul play or that this was a suicide.

Rivera rented a pontoon boat on Wednesday for her and 4-year-old son Josey, who was found alone on the boat hours later. Authorities said they were “confident” that the body discovered was Rivera’s and it will be positively identified after an autopsy is performed in Ventura. The autopsy will also determine the cause of death.

Reactions regarding the death of Rivera, known for her portrayal of cheerleader and New Directions member Santana Lopez, started appearing on social media hours before the official briefing due to a report from TMZ.

ABC 7 also shared footage earlier in the day that showed “Glee” stars gathered at Lake Piru and holding hands.

The day Rivera’s body was found also marked the seventh anniversary of the death of costar Cory Monteith (Finn Hudson), who died of an overdose in July 2013 at 31 years old.

With the confirmation from the sheriff’s department, many more stars have begun sharing tributes for the actress.

“Glee” star Jane Lynch, who portrayed cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester, wrote: “Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family.”

Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) July 13, 2020

Chris Colfer, who starred as Kurt Hummel, shared a photo of himself and Rivera on Instagram, along with a heartfelt caption.

“How can you convey all your love and respect for someone in one post? How can you summarize a decade of friendship and laughter with words alone? If you were friends with Naya Rivera, you simply can’t,” the actor wrote.

He continued: “Her brilliance and humour were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark. She inspired and uplifted people without even trying. Being close to her was both a badge of honour and a suit of armour. Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be.”

Lea Michele (Rachel Berry) honoured Monteith and Rivera with black-and-white photos posted on her Instagram.

Lea Michele/Instagram Lea Michele posted tributes for her late costars.

Alex Newell, who joined “Glee” during season two as Unique Adams,wrote: “Now more than ever we must lift her family and friends up especially Josey! My heart is sent to them… Josey you are truly loved by every single person who loves your mummy! I love you Naya!”

Now more than ever we must lift her family and friends up especially Josey! My heart is sent to them… Josey you are truly loved by every single person who loves your mommy! I love you Naya! — Alex Newell (@thealexnewell) July 13, 2020

Kristin Chenoweth, who guest-starred as April Rhodes on “Glee,” shared a photo previously posted by Rivera and wrote: “Thank you for what you gave the world. I love you.”

Max George, who appeared on season six as Vocal Adrenaline member Clint, called Rivera’s death “absolutely devastating.”

Absolutely devastating news about Naya Rivera. Beautiful inside and out. You will be missed greatly. RIP Naya. Thoughts with all her friends and family at this awful time. — Max George (@MaxGeorge) July 13, 2020

“Glee” stars Iqbal Theba (Principal Figgins), Max Adler (Dave Karofsky), and Vanessa Lengies (Sugar Motta) also reacted to the news.

???? — iqbal theba (@iqbaltheba) July 13, 2020

???????????????????????????????????????????? — Max Adler (@Mr_Max_Adler) July 13, 2020

So much grief today. Grateful for our love and connection. Holding everyone tight. Family for lifetimes. — Vanessa Lengies (@littlelengies) July 13, 2020

Bebe Rexha recalled dining with Rivera after working together in a music studio.

“This is an absolute nightmare,” she wrote. “I had the pleasure of having dinner with her once after a recording session we did together and she was an absolute sweetheart. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I hope I’m lucky enough to meet you up in heaven. Rest In Peace Naya Rivera.”

This is an absolute nightmare. I had the pleasure of having dinner with her once after a recording session we did together and she was an absolute sweetheart. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I hope I’m lucky enough to meet you up in heaven. Rest In Peace Naya Rivera — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) July 13, 2020

“Frozen” star Josh Gad said that he was “sick to my stomach.”

“Pose” cocreator Steven Canals wrote: “I’ll never be able to articulate the importance of seeing Naya, a Black Puerto Rican, portraying a queer Afro-Latina on primetime TV. I’m heartbroken over all the stories that will remain untold.”

Singer Kehlani also spoke about how moved she was by Rivera’s cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Songbird,” which was performed on season two, episode 19 of “Glee” when Santana opened up to Brittany Pierce about how she felt about her.

the reason songbird by fleetwood mac is one of my favorite songs ever is because of the glee soundtrack version. she transformed it. ???????? Rest Easy Naya Rivera

God cover and hold her loved ones! — Kehlani (@Kehlani) July 13, 2020

“Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart called the news “heartbreaking” and said that Rivera was a “beautiful talent.”

This is so heartbreaking. ???? — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 13, 2020

It feels strange to cry and mourn the loss of someone you never knew. But I grew up watching Glee- and Naya Rivera was such a beautiful talent. My heart breaks for her son.

Hold on tight to your people right now, if you’re lucky enough to be near them ???? — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 13, 2020

Additional tributes came from “Pretty Little Liars” alum Ashley Benson, “Black Lightning” star Nafessa Williams, “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, “PLL” actress Janel Parrish, and Yvette Nicole Brown (who costarred on “The Royal Family” with Rivera).

RIP sweet naya — Ashley Benson (@AshBenzo) July 13, 2020

RIP Beautiful. Prayers for her family. ???? https://t.co/A9D0kc59lO — Nafessa Williams (@NafessaWilliams) July 13, 2020

Rest In Peace and power, Naya. ???????? — Janel Parrish Long (@JanelParrish) July 13, 2020

I am truly heartbroken to hear of the confirmed loss of this amazingly talented woman. I have watched her shine since she was a little girl on #TheRoyalFamily. She deserved to have a long life full of every good thing. I’m gutted that that will never be.#RIPNayaRivera ???? https://t.co/jgBma9JH3q — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) July 13, 2020

