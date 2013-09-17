Senate Locked Down More Than An Hour Amid Search For Possible At-Large Gunman

AP U.S. Capitol Police personnel keep watch on the East front of the Capitol.

The lock down on the Senate complex has been partially lifted, as authorities seek potential at-large suspects from

Monday morning’s shooting at the Washington Navy Yard.

At 3:06 p.m. ET, Senate Sergeant at Arms Terrance W. Gainer sent an email to Senate personnel informing them of the lock down:

In light of the uncertainty surrounding the shooting at the Navy Yard this morning and particularly the possibility of suspects remaining at large, we have decided to lock down the Senate complex. You may move about the building; however, for the next two hours you may not leave nor can anyone enter the building. This will be in effect until we deem the situation safe in the neighbouring community. We do not have any information to suggest the Senate, its Members, or staff are in any danger, but out of an abundance of caution, we feel this is the best course of action to keep everyone safe. This is being done in consultation with Chief Kim Dine, U.S. Capitol Police. Additional information will be shared at 5:00 p.m.

In an email at 4:16 p.m. ET, Gainer announced that he was partially lifting the lock down, but said that no visitors will be allowed in the building until normal hours Tuesday.

“The Metropolitan Police Department has already eliminated the lookout for one of the earlier announced suspects,” Gainer wrote.

“The District of Columbia is lifting its lock down of nearby schools. Although we do not have any more information on the second alleged shooter, given the time of day and your personal family obligations, I am lifting the portion of the lock down which required you to remain in the buildings. No one other than staff will be allowed to enter the Senate facilities until regular business hours tomorrow.”

Washington, D.C., Mayor Vincent Grey said Monday afternoon that at least 13 people were dead after the shooting, including the primary gunman. Police Chief Cathy Lanier said authorities were looking for two other persons of interest.

One man has since been identified, according to D.C. police, and is not a suspect or person of interest.

The remaining individual is a black male who is about 50 years old, carrying a rifle, and wearing an olive military uniform.

