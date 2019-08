The US Military is testing out new technology that uses virtual reality to help give machine-gunners an edge. The prototype was built by the Navy’s Battlespace Exploitation of Mixed Reality Lab. It was showcased at Camp Pendleton and allows marines to take part in a simulation involving shooting enemy aircraft with a .50 calibre machine gun.

