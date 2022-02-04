A decorated Vietnam War veteran was fined $500 for his role in the Capitol riot. The 75-year-old apologized, saying he was ‘caught up in something I truly regret.’

A Vietnam War veteran was ordered on Thursday to pay $500 for his role in the Capitol riot.

A decorated Vietnam War Navy veteran was ordered on Thursday to pay $500 for his role in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, according to court documents.

Along with the fine, 75-year-old William Blauser, Jr. was also ordered by the US District Court for the District of Columbia to complete three months of home detention, 36 months of probation, and 60 hours of community service, court document show.

Blauser pleaded guilty in November to one count of misdemeanor charges of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Prosecutors said in court documents that Blauser was caught on security cameras getting into a scuffle with law enforcement inside the Capitol building on January 6, 2021.

According to local news site TribLIVE.com, Blauser apologized in a statement to the court.

“I was caught up in something I truly regret,” he said in the statement. “If I had a chance to redeem myself, I would certainly do that in a heartbeat. All I can do is sincerely apologize to my country and the court for my actions.”

Blauser serves as the head of his local American Legion post in northwestern Pennsylvania, TribLIVE.com reported.

He received numerous ribbons and medals for his service, including a Purple Heart and Navy Commendation medal with Combat Valor, court documents show.

“As a former United States Navy service member, Blauser knew that one’s disagreement with the actions of government officials does not bestow a right to enter restricted government buildings,” US Attorney Matthew Graves wrote in the court documents.

So far, 768 people have been arrested and charged with crimes in connection with last year’s deadly insurrection at the Capitol.