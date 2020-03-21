How the Navy's largest hospital ship can help with the coronavirus

- The US Navy is deploying hospital ships to help with the coronavirus crisis.
- One of the ships is the USNS Comfort.
- The ship is fully equipped with 1,000 hospital beds, operating rooms, and more.
