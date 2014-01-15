Meet The Slocum Glider -- The Navy's New Submarine Drone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Drones don't just fly in the sky. They'll soon be patrolling the ocean. The US Navy recently announced a contract worth $US203.7M for marine technology developer Teledyne Benthos to repurpose the Slocum Glider as an instrument used for military activity. The drone won't use the same environmentally unfriendly fuel used by many airborne drones. It harvests the thermal energy found in a pair of layers in the ocean known as the thermocline.

