The Navy's Hilarious 'Terrorist Dating Site' Commercial Pairs Jihad With Web Security

A YouTube video uploaded to the official channel of the Navy Information Operations Command at Norfolk warns service members of the dangers of posting operationally sensitive information on the internet.

The video is part of an OPSEC campaign. OSPEC, military speak for Operational Security, is any information, classified or otherwise, that couple jeopardize military operations or the safety of U.S. service members.

But rather than a boring video about the dangers of tweeting deployment details, the Navy created a funny dating commercial spoof of a terrorist whose hobbies include painting, football, and searching Facebook to check for U.S. military members’ status updates.

Take a look. His name is Hakim, and he’s a Scorpio:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.