What it takes to serve in the Navy's elite warfare boat crew

Often referred to as the Navy’s best kept secret, Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewmen (SWCC) operators drive well-armed, fast boats in support of special ops missions including stealthy insertion and extraction of SEALs, clandestine reconnaissance, and combat gunfire support.

SWCCs are the Navy’s high-risk water mission experts and therefore, must be physically fit, mentally tough, focused, and responsive in high stress situations — and getting to that point requires brutal mental and physical training.

The Discovery Channel’s “Surviving the Cut” shows what SWCCs undergo at a 35-day basic course in Coronado, Calif.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.