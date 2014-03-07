CRAMPED, ISOLATED, AND HEAVILY-ARMED: What Life Is Like On A US Navy Submarine

With deployments underwater typically running 90 days, life onboard a submarine is anything but normal.

Cramped quarters are the norm, and sailors must have the right technical know-how as well as determination to spend months underwater at a time.

To even be eligible to be a crewman aboard a submarine, applicants must pass a series of gruelling tests, psychological evaluations, and intensive courses.

Of course, even once qualified, serving aboard a submarine is not a walk in the park.

