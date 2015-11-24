The US Navy filmed a brilliant parody of 'Star Wars' on an aircraft carrier

Much to the delight of fans everywhere, plenty of trailers and teasers for the next “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” film have been released ahead of its December release, which have inspired countless parodies.

Now it’s the US Navy’s turn.

Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Delgado produced a parody teaser called “Sea Wars” on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, and it is fantastic.

The video, filmed with help from the crew of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, follows along closely with the first teaser trailer for the film that was released in November.

There’s this sailor who works on the flight deck popping up in the frame similarly to the character of Finn in the desert.

A mop bucket subs in for the BB-8 droid seen in the teaser:

And finally, some Navy pilots take on some TIE fighters.

Watch the full video:

(h/t Dan Lamothe of The Washington Post)

