Naval Academy Spirit Video Absolutely Demoralizes The Air Force

The Air Force Academy launched a truly abysmal attempt at co-opting Daft Punk’s ‘Get Lucky’ to respond to the Naval Academy’s recent trash talking music video.

The two are due to meet on the college gridiron this weekend (shutdown pending) for their annual football game, and this month students of both schools filmed ‘spirit videos’ in anticipation of the clash.

The Naval Academy is hands down the winner here (if not yet on the football field).

Check out the Navy’s first, published Sept. 17:

Now here’s the Air Force, published Oct. 2:

