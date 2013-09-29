The Emotional Story Of The Brother And Sister Reunited In The US Navy After Being Separated Nearly 40 Years

The story of Navy Cmdr. Cindy Murray and her baby brother Chief Robert Williamson’s emotional reunion is like something out of a movie.

The siblings, originally from Denver, Colo., were split up after their parents divorced in the 1970s. The younger Robert stayed with the father, while his sister Cindy moved away with the mother, according to NBC.

It wasn’t until just a couple of months ago that Cindy, a Navy nurse, found out her brother was also in the service after talking to her father. On Friday, after not seeing each other for 37 years, they finally tracked each other down.

Not only were they both serving in the Navy, but they were serving at different bases in the same state, a little more than 300 miles away.

From NBC:

As Williamson and Murray reunited, Williamson greeted his sister with a Navy salute fit for a Commander followed by a long, heartfelt hug. “It’s my brother!” Murray screamed through tears. The pair were speechless as they embraced. They then walked hand-in-hand, both visibly overcome by emotions. Murray said she and her brother had tried for so long to find each other but, despite technology and social media, the pair just couldn’t connect.

The very common name of Robert hindered the sister’s search, while Cindy’s use of her mother’s maiden name made things harder for him.

They have a lot of catching up to do. Williamson, 44, has three adult sons and a grandson that Murray, 51, never got to meet.

“He’s been right under my nose all along. And I’ve looked for him forever,” Murray told San Diego Union-Tribune. “We’ve had all this time we could have been together.”

San Diego Union-Tribune has more of their story and photos, which is worth the read.

Here’s video of the reunion:

