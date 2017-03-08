The Pentagon got caught trying to hide embarrassing cost overruns on Navy ships

Chief Mass Communication Specialist Keith DeVinney/US Navy PACIFIC OCEAN (April 23, 2014) The littoral combat ships USS Independence (LCS 2), left, and USS Coronado (LCS 4) are underway in the Pacific Ocean

If the data you need to release to the public is potentially embarrassing, there’s always classification review to the rescue.

The US Government Accountability Office deleted details of cost overruns on two of the Navy’s littoral combat ships from a report on shipbuilding contracts, at the request of the Defence Office of Prepublication and Security Review.

The review referred to the financial tidbit on the USS Milwaukee and the USS Jackson as “sensitive but unclassified” in a footnote, according to Anthony Capaccio of Bloomberg News, who first reported the news.

“The department failed to consider the public interest in knowing that cost targets were being exceeded, and by how much,” Steven Aftergood, director of the Federation of American Scientists’ Project on Government Secrecy, told Bloomberg. “Instead, it looks like DoD is trying to keep unfavorable facts out of the public eye. In the long-run, that’s not a smart move.”

The Navy’s push to field littoral combat ships has come under sharp criticism from defence experts and members of Congress. Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain, for example, last year called out the $US12.4 billion for the Navy’s requested 26 littoral combat ships as “an unfortunate and classic example” of the problems of defence acquisition, according to AP.

That’s not to mention the problems with the ships themselves, which have been plagued with mechanical issues. In 2016, four LCS’s experienced engineering difficulties, forcing the Navy to halt all further operations of the ships.

The USS Coronado, an LCS that was built about five years ago, is currently stranded in Singapore with its crew being told their deployment is extended indefinitely as a replacement crew is still in the process of training to a new standard.

