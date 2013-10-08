Navy SEALs Left Behind This Gear During Their Failed Somalia Raid

U.S. Special Forces had a busy weekend, executing raids in Somalia and Libya virtually concurrently.

The Libya raid in the capital of Tripoli nabbed an al Qaeda terror suspect who is believed to be connected to the 1998 Kenyan embassy bombing.

Within seconds he was scooped away outside of his home in Tripoli. There was not even a shot fired.

Somalia did not go so smoothly. Members of the Navy’s elite SEAL Team 6 were repelled in their attempts to capture a key member of the al Shabab terror group that is closely aligned with al Qaeda and believed to be responsible for last month’s attack on the Westgate Mall in Nairobi that left more than 60 dead.

The SEALs were forced to withdraw from the beach, and in doing so, reportedly left some gear behind.

Images released by al Shabab show a flash bang, some magazines of 7.62 and 5.56 mm ammunition, and a Garmin satellite device.

The flash bang and the ammo are relatively harmless. The al Shabab militants have ammo, and a flash bang is just a diversionary device.

But the Garmin is a different story. Our friend Jack Murphy, managing editor at SOFREP, posted on Facebook that the device is likely full of waypoints that the terrorists could use.

But he defended the troops who had to leave it behind.

“Never a good thing but probably not worth going back for if you are taking effective fire,” he wrote.

