Former Navy SEALs and “Extreme Ownership” authors Jocko Willink and Leif Babin explain how leadership can directly effect the success of a team.

Follow Jocko and Leif on Twitter. Listen to Jocko’s podcast.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.