Navy SEAL's Bin Laden Book May Contradict Official Stories About His Death

A tell-all book by a Navy SEAL about the raid that killed Osama Bin Laden will go on sale next week.The AP got a copy.



Some of the details appear to be different from the official stories. Haaretz highlights some of the disparities.

On the killing itself, for example, the book says Bin Laden was not shot while “reaching for a weapon,” as was widely reported after the raid:

Bin Laden apparently was hit in the head when he looked out of his bedroom door into the top-floor hallway of his compound as SEALs rushed up a narrow stairwell in his direction, according to former Navy SEAL Matt Bissonnette…

Bissonnette says he was directly behind a “point man” going up the stairs. “Less than five steps” from the top of the stairs, he heard “suppressed” gunfire: “BOP. BOP.” The point man had seen a “man peeking out of the door” on the right side of the hallway.

The author writes that bin Laden ducked back into his bedroom and the SEALs followed, only to find the terrorist crumpled on the floor in a pool of blood with a hole visible on the right side of his head and two women wailing over his body.

Bissonnette says the point man pulled the two women out of the way and shoved them into a corner and he and the other SEALs trained their guns’ laser sites on bin Laden’s still-twitching body, shooting him several times until he lay motionless. The SEALs later found two weapons stored by the doorway, untouched, the author said.

In the account related by administration officials after the raid in Pakistan, the SEALs shot bin Laden only after he ducked back into the bedroom because they assumed he might be reaching for a weapon.

And then there’s this, which won’t go over that well in some quarters:

In another possibly uncomfortable revelation for U.S. ¬officials who say bin Laden’s body was treated with dignity before being given a full Muslim burial at sea, the author reveals that in the cramped helicopter flight out of the compound, one of the SEALs called “Walt” was sitting on bin Laden’s chest as the body lay at the author’s feet in the middle of the cabin.

Bissonette also apparently annoyed from the get-go that President Obama would take credit for the raid and worried that it would get him reelected.

