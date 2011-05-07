Do You Have What It Takes To Become A Navy SEAL?

Photo: marion doss via flickr

The team that carried out Sunday’s mission were the finest trained Special Forces soldiers in the U.S. military.And they all went through some of the most demanding and arduous training of any military force in the world.



All SEALs must go through the 24 week Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL school and then a 28 week SEAL qualification training program. Only 1% of sailors who enter BUD/S school complete it — and that’s not the end of training.

Training for a first deployment can take as much as 30 months.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.