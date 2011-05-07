Do You Have What It Takes To Become A Navy SEAL?

The team that carried out Sunday’s mission were the finest trained Special Forces soldiers in the U.S. military.And they all went through some of the most demanding and arduous training of any military force in the world.

All SEALs must go through the 24 week Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL school and then a 28 week SEAL qualification training program. Only 1% of sailors who enter BUD/S school complete it — and that’s not the end of training.

Training for a first deployment can take as much as 30 months.

According to SEAL instructors, training is 90% mental

Hell Week is five days of constant training with only four hours sleep per night

Common Hell Week training includes standing in cold water up to the waist, standing on the beach wet, in cold weather, waiting for the next instruction

SEAL applicants must be male, 28 years or younger, and U.S. citizens

Only about 1% of those who enter Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL training complete it -- this does not mean they will become SEALs

Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL (BUD/S) participating in a night gear exchange - swapping masks to each other that have been totally blacked out

A training run carrying loaded boats at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado

Surf passage training at Coronado

A training jump from a C-17 over Marine Corps Base Hawaii

An ocean insertion from a helicopter

SEALs pre-deployment training -- drills at the John C. Stennis Space centre

Surf passage exercise during the first phase of training at Coronado

Close quarters combat training in a simulated home at U.S. Training centre Moyock in N.C.

SEAL team exit an Army CH-47D Chinook during infiltration and exfiltration training

A combat scenario-driven field training exercise -- the last major evolution of hell week

Advanced Cold Weather training to experience the physical stress of the environment and how their equipment will operate, or even sound, in adverse conditions

SEALs train seals to locate swimmers near piers, ships, and other objects in the water considered suspicious and a possible threat to military forces in the area

Rope climbing at Naval Coronado -- part of the constant physical activity designed to wear down recruits

And then there are the tools of the trade

