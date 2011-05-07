Do You Have What It Takes To Become A Navy SEAL?

Photo: marion doss via flickr
The team that carried out Sunday’s mission were the finest trained Special Forces soldiers in the U.S. military.And they all went through some of the most demanding and arduous training of any military force in the world.
All SEALs must go through the 24 week Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL school and then a 28 week SEAL qualification training program. Only 1% of sailors who enter BUD/S school complete it — and that’s not the end of training.
Training for a first deployment can take as much as 30 months.
Common Hell Week training includes standing in cold water up to the waist, standing on the beach wet, in cold weather, waiting for the next instruction
Only about 1% of those who enter Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL training complete it -- this does not mean they will become SEALs
Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL (BUD/S) participating in a night gear exchange - swapping masks to each other that have been totally blacked out
Advanced Cold Weather training to experience the physical stress of the environment and how their equipment will operate, or even sound, in adverse conditions
SEALs train seals to locate swimmers near piers, ships, and other objects in the water considered suspicious and a possible threat to military forces in the area
Rope climbing at Naval Coronado -- part of the constant physical activity designed to wear down recruits
