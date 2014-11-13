Navy SEAL Rob O'Neill: It Felt Like 'We Weren't Going To Come Back' From The Bin Laden Operation

Former Navy SEAL and member of Seal Team Six, Robert O’Neill recently gave an exclusive interview with Fox News, in which he told his story of the days and weeks leading up to the May 2011 raid on Al Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden’s compound.

One of the most interesting things to come out of that conversation is O’Neill’s assertion that he and his fellow SEALs thought that they were essentially going on a suicide mission.

Here’s what O’Neill had to say:

“The more we trained on it, the more we realised this is going to be a one-way mission. We’re going to go and we’re not going to come back. We’re going to die when the house blows up. We’re going to die when he blows up or were going to be there too long and we’ll get arrested by the Pakistanis and we’re going to spend the rest of our short lives in Pakistan prison.”

Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked O’Neill what it was like to train for a mission he didn’t think he would come back from. O’Neill was unequivocal.

“It was worth it because this is it. We would have moments where we would joke around and laugh and then it kind of hits you and you go, ‘Alright, let’s get serious again cause this is going to happen. Were not coming home … No [it was not a sad feeling]. It was more of ‘we’re going to die eventually. This is a good way to go and it’s worth it to kill him, because he’s going to die with us.'”

Check out the full video here. O’Neill talks about the mission being a suicide mission at the 5:00 mark:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.