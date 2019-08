Former Navy SEAL sniper Brandon Webb completed one of the military’s hardest training programs in order to become a SEAL. Many of us have heard of ‘Hell Week’ and how brutal the experience can be, but Webb describes a different phase of his training that proved to be even more challenging.

