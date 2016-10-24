A Navy SEAL told us why we should 'do something that sucks' every day

Jesse Itzler felt he was in a rut. So he asked Navy SEAL David Goggins to live with him for 31 days, during which Jesse would do anything David told him to do.

Jesse would later write “Living With A Seal” documenting the gruelling experience of getting whipped into shape by one of the toughest men on the planet. They ran through snow storms, jumped into a frozen lake, and did lots and lots of push-ups.

The adopted the philosophy “if it doesn’t suck, we don’t do it.” David and Jesse explain in order to get better you need to constantly take yourself out of your comfort zone, or do something that sucks every day.

