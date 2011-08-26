Loyal Dog Refuses To Leave Navy SEAL Owner's Side At Funeral

Hawkeye, a black lab dog owned by the late Navy SEAL Jon Tumilson, refused to leave the casket containing Tumilson’s body at his funeral.



Tumilson was one of 22 Navy SEALs killed in a helicopter crash earlier this month.

Tumilson reportedly referred to Hawkeye as his ‘son’ — and indeed, the dog led the family in procession at the service.

Then, as the family sat down, Hawkeye walked over to the casket, heaved a sigh and lay down beside it.

The dog will reportedly be taken care of by one of Tumilson’s friends.

