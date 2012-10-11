SISTER OF SLAIN SEAL: The Politicization Of My Brother's Death Is 'Disturbing'

The sister of Navy SEAL Glen Doherty spoke out Wednesday night about the controversy surrounding the politicization of her brother’s death in the attacks on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya last month.



In an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett, Kate Quigley said she does not share her mother’s anger toward Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, who has spoken frequently about meeting Doherty at a campaign event. Doherty’s mother told a Boston reporter this week that she wished Romney wouldn’t make her son’s death “part of his political agenda.”

“My mother is angry, and she’s grieving,” Quigley said. “The fact of the matter is what Governor Mitt Romney said about Glen is true, and he called him a hero and we’re honored by that. And we’re honored by what Obama did for the homecoming. The fact of the matter is being an American hero can be completely bipartisan. Everybody wants to point fingers and play the blame game – let’s blame the terrorists.”

But, she said, “the politics of it all are disturbing.”

“If Glen were here, he’d be the first one to reach across party lines and diffuse the situation,” Quigley added. “The politics should be taken out of it, and let’s just celebrate this American hero and the other American hero that fought right along side him that night.”

Watch the interview below, courtesy of CNN:



