A Navy SEAL commander explains what he learned from being fired early in his career

Admiral William McRaven, author of “Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life… And Maybe The World,” explains what he learned after being fired early on in his career. Following is a transcript of the video.

Very early on in my career I was fired from one of my jobs.

I was a — team leader at a very elite SEAL team and the commanding officer and I didn’t get along well and I probably did some things wrong, and I was fired.

So when something like that happens, certainly in the military, you have two choices. Do you stay and hope that your career gets back on track or do you say, “Well, this obviously isn’t going to work out for me.” And — I decided to stay and show that I was a better officer than I had performed at that command.

Pride is the first thing to fall. The reason I was selected for that job is because I viewed myself as one of the best officers in the SEAL community. And I got there, and I didn’t perform tot he level that was expected of me. And so — you get knocked down a notch or two, and you have to reevaluate, “What did I need to do better?” “How do I show that I am a good officer?”

So frankly, the way to get out of it is to work twice as hard. And to accept a little humility that you’re never as good as your press clippings. You’re never as good as you think you are. Work hard. Be humble — and I think that will serve you well in life.

