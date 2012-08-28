Here's The Book That Just Dethroned '50 Shades Of Grey' On Amazon

Photo: Dutton

After spending the entire summer atop Amazon’s best seller’s list, “50 Shades of Grey” has been knocked off its mantle by a controversial Navy Seal thriller.No Easy Day follows a first-hand account of Bin Laden’s murder according to a former member of SEAL Team 6, the group that carried out the raid mission.



Amazon’s most popular book hasn’t even debuted yet with a release date of September 11th.

Rather, Penguin Group’s Dutton revealed No Easy Day a week ago, with a first printing of 300,000 copies.

The author went by pseudonym Mark Owen for the book’s release to protect both himself and the SEAL program until Fox News outted the author as 36-year-old Matt Bissonnette.

Bissonnette has since spoken with Steven Spielberg and DreamWorks reps negotiating movie rights.

