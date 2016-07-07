US Navy sailors have one of the coolest job perks in the world

“Swim call” is a rare treat that can sometimes be experienced on deployments out at sea. The military tradition allows sailors to take a breather and enjoy the open ocean as their own private swimming pool. These clips show some of the swim calls enjoyed by the US Navy and Marines, including leaps from some of the top decks.

