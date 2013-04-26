Female Navy Sailor Put Attempted Dubai Rapist In Stranglehold And Beat Him Up

Dubai BusA 28-year-old female sailor on shore leave in Dubai stopped a bus driver from allegedly raping her by putting him in a stranglehold with her thighs, prosecutors told a court this week.



The 21-year-old driver has been charged with attempted rape and illegally consuming alcohol but claims to remember nothing of the incident, reports Abu Dhabi-based newspaper The National.

Prosecutors say the woman was trying to hail a cab after leaving the Mall of the Emirates when a bus pulled up instead.

She says she climbed in, but became suspicious when the driver left a main road and took an alternate route to her destination, The National reported.

When she asked him about it the allegedly man told her “Not to worry,” and drove another 10 minutes before stopping in an area filled with parked buses.

When the Pakistani driver, called KS in court papers filed Wednesday, allegedly came back and tried to kiss her, she knocked a knife from his hand and wrestled him to the ground.

After putting him the stranglehold, she fled and reported the incident to her commander at Port Khalid. Her blood and hair were found on the bus, according to The National.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.