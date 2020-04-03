The US Navy fires the captain of the aircraft carrier stricken by a coronavirus outbreak

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaylianna Genier The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) transits the Pacific Ocean Jan. 25, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific.

The US Navy has fired the commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, Navy leaders announced Thursday afternoon.

Capt. Brett Crozier, the carrier’s CO, wrote a letter pleading with the Navy to take action to evacuate the ship amid a serious coronavirus outbreak, and that letter leaked to the media.

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly said Thursday that the captain’s actions and letter “caused a little bit of panic on the ship.”

The TR deployed in mid-January and headed to Guam in late March amid a coronavirus outbreak. More than half the crew is now being moved ashore in Guam as COVID-19 testing continues.

The US Navy fired the commanding officer of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, an aircraft carrier stuck in port and dealing with a severe coronavirus outbreak, Navy leaders said Thursday afternoon.

“Today, at my direction, the commanding officer of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, Capt. Brett Crozier, was relieved of command,” Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly told reporters at the Pentagon Thursday. “I did not come to this decision lightly.”

Modly said that he lost confidence in the CO.

The Navy’s decision to relieve the CO comes after Crozier wrote a letter to Navy leadership begging the Navy to take decisive action to counter the spread of the virus on the carrier by getting sailors off the ship as soon as possible.

The letter leaked to the San Francisco Chronicle, the captain’s hometown newspaper, which published the commanding officer’s letter Tuesday.

“The spread of the disease is ongoing and accelerating,” the CO wrote in the letter. “Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset – our Sailors.”

As of Thursday, around 114 sailors aboard the TR had tested positive for the coronavirus. Navy leadership admitted that there will be more, probably in the hundreds.

After the letter leaked to the press, the Navy revealed that it was already taking steps to evacuate the ship. Around 1,000 sailors have already gone ashore. That number is expected to increase to 2,700 within the next few days.

‘A little bit of panic’

Modly expressed disappointment on Wednesday with some of the things the CO wrote, characterising some of them as inaccurate, but stressed that the fact that Crozier “wrote the letter up to his chain of command to express his concerns would absolutely not result in any type of retaliation.”

He did, however, note that leaking a letter to the media “would be something that would violate good order and discipline.”

Modly said Thursday, without directly accusing the captain of leaking the letter, that the CO allowed the letter to be distributed outside the chain of command, sending it out widely in a way that may have made is susceptible to being leaked.

He told reporters the captain “demonstrated extremely poor judgement in the middle of a crisis.”

He said that he “could reach no other conclusion that Capt. Crozier had allowed the complexity of his challenge with the COVID outbreak on the ship to overwhelm his ability to act professionally, when acting professionally was what was needed most.”

“I have no doubt in my mind that Capt. Crozier did what he thought was in the best interest and well being of his crew,” Modly said. “Unfortunately, it did the opposite.”

The acting secretary accused the CO of raising alarm bells unnecessarily, adding that the captain’s actions “caused a little bit of panic on the ship” and among the families of sailors.

The chairmain of the House Armed Services Committee questioning the timing of the skipper’s removal.

“While Captain Crozier clearly went outside the chain of command, his dismissal at a critical moment – as the sailors aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt are confronted with the COVID-19 pandemic – is a destabilizing move that will likely put our service members at greater risk and jeopardize our fleet’s readiness,” Rep. Adam Smith wrote in a joint statement with three HASC Democrats who chair subcommittees.

Crozier is a 1992 US Naval Academy graduate and naval aviator who later in his career attended Nuclear Power School, a prerequisite to command a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier. He did not immediately respond to requests for comment after the Navy announced his removal.

