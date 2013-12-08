The Navy Produced These Incredible Photos Showing Pearl Harbor Today Compared To The Day Of The Attack

On Dec. 7, 1941, the U.S. Naval fleet stationed at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii suffered a devastating attack from the air and sea.
The Japanese assault began
at 7:48 a.m., resulting in the death of 2,402 Americans, numerous injuries, the sinking of four battleships and damage to many more. Surprised U.S. service members who normally may have slept in on that Sunday morning, or enjoyed some recreation, instead found themselves fighting for their lives.
Now, 72 years later, the U.S. Navy is remembering the “day of infamy” with a series of photographs that compare scenes from that horrifying day to the present. The photos, prepared by Navy Public Affairs Support Element West, Det. Hawaii, were accompanied by a nearly five-minute video.
Here are the photos:
