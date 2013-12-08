The Navy Produced These Incredible Photos Showing Pearl Harbor Today Compared To The Day Of The Attack

On Dec. 7, 1941, the U.S. Naval fleet stationed at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii suffered a devastating attack from the air and sea.

The Japanese assault began

at 7:48 a.m., resulting in the death of 2,402 Americans, numerous injuries, the sinking of four battleships and damage to many more. Surprised U.S. service members who normally may have slept in on that Sunday morning, or enjoyed some recreation, instead found themselves fighting for their lives.

Now, 72 years later, the U.S. Navy is remembering the “day of infamy” with a series of photographs that compare scenes from that horrifying day to the present. The photos, prepared by Navy Public Affairs Support Element West, Det. Hawaii, were accompanied by a nearly five-minute video.

Here are the photos:

U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Diana Quinlan The battleship USS California (BB 44) burns in the foreground as the battleship USS Arizona (BB 39) burns in the background after the initial attack on Pearl Harbor.

U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Diana Quinlan A view of the historic Ford Island control tower from 1941. The tower was once used to guide aeroplanes at the airfield on the island and will now be used as an aviation library.

U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Diana Quinlan The battleship USS Arizona (BB 39) burns in the background during the attack on Pearl Harbor as viewed from Ford Island.

U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Diana Quinlan Sailors on Ford Island look on as the Mahan-class destroyer USS Shaw (DD 373) explodes in the background after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

