Here's What It's Like To Parachute Into A Baseball Stadium

Jeremy Bender

Padres fans at the 2014 home opener got a special treat when the Navy Parachute Team — the Leap Frogs — landed in the stadium.

The incredible directed jump was filmed via a mounted helmet camera. The Leap Frogs honored the late Jerry Coleman, a Marine Corps veteran and Padres announcer, by flying a special flag with his initials into the stadium.

The Leap Frogs are an all-volunteer team composed of active members in various branches of the Navy. The stated mission of the Leap Frogs is to demonstrate Navy excellence throughout the United States.

Below is a series of screenshots from the video showing what it is like to parachute into the stadium.

You start off by jumping out of the plane backward.

Navy Leap FrogScreenshot/www.youtube.com

After you deploy your chute, you approach your target in a sweeping motion from side to side.

Navy Leap FrogScreenshot/www.youtube.com

As you make your way into the stadium, you can start to hear the crowd roaring.

Navy Leap FrogScreenshot/www.youtube.com

You will come in quickly, and you will have to literally hit the ground running.

Navy Leap FrogScreenshot/www.youtube.com

Once successfully landed, give the mascot a high five.

Navy Leap FrogScreenshot/www.youtube.com

Below is the full incredible video showing the parachuting.

