The Navy's $700 Million Littoral Combat Ship Can Do Amazing Things, But It Keeps Breaking Down

Photo: General Dynamics

The USS Independence is in trouble. Built by General Dynamics, the Navy’s Littoral Combat Ship (LCS), designed for anti-submarine, anti-mine, and surface warfare, is beset by problems four years after its debut.Geoff Ziezulewicz at Stars and Stripes reports the LCS saw a string of failures across an array of systems in both models currently being fielded, but it is the USS Independence experiencing the lion’s share of problems.



From faulty anti-mine systems and lift platforms, to bad propulsion systems and hull corrosion, the Independence is seeing plenty of growing pains.

While experts say this may be normal for any new ship with new technology it’s hurting sales. In December 2011, Israel backed out of its order for two LCSs and instead ordered two Sa’ar 4.5-class missile corvettes.

But the Navy is already relying on the LCS to fill one fifth of its 30-year, 313 ship fleet. It’s training its sailors to use the LCS systems, and its far too committed to back out now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.