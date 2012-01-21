The Navy's $700 Million Littoral Combat Ship Can Do Amazing Things, But It Keeps Breaking Down

Photo: General Dynamics
The USS Independence is in trouble. Built by General Dynamics, the Navy’s Littoral Combat Ship (LCS), designed for anti-submarine, anti-mine, and surface warfare, is beset by problems four years after its debut.Geoff Ziezulewicz at Stars and Stripes reports the LCS saw a string of failures across an array of systems in both models currently being fielded, but it is the USS Independence experiencing the lion’s share of problems.
From faulty anti-mine systems and lift platforms, to bad propulsion systems and hull corrosion, the Independence is seeing plenty of growing pains.
While experts say this may be normal for any new ship with new technology it’s hurting sales. In December 2011, Israel backed out of its order for two LCSs and instead ordered two Sa’ar 4.5-class missile corvettes.
But the Navy is already relying on the LCS to fill one fifth of its 30-year, 313 ship fleet. It’s training its sailors to use the LCS systems, and its far too committed to back out now.
...the modules will allow the LCS to perform mine detection, surface, and anti-submarine missions depending on which is installed
In addition to cargo or container-sized mission modules, the bay can carry four lanes of multiple Strykers, and armoured Humvees
A Rolling Airframe Missile launcher is mounted above the hangar for short-range defence against aircraft and cruise missiles, and .50-calibre gun mounts are provided topside
In addition to the 40 will be a mission package crew and an aviation detachment for a total crew of 75
Independence has an Interior Communications centre that can be curtained off from the rest of bridge
