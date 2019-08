Meet the MASK, otherwise known as the manoeuvring and seakeeping basin located at the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Carderock, Maryland. The 12-million-gallon basin can replicate any ocean wave situation in the world, which is ideal for testing equipment and scale models of boats.

