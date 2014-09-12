Two Navy Jets Crashed At Sea -- And One Pilot Is Still Missing

Navy An F/A-18C Hornet assigned to the Valions of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA)

Two Navy jets reportedly assigned to respected squadrons crashed somewhere in the Pacific Ocean.

The two F/A 18 Hornets embarked from aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson and crashed around 5:40 p.m local time in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region, according to the Navy.

The Navy’s initial report show the two jets were assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 94 (VFA-94), also known as the “Mighty Shrikes,” and Strike Fighter Squadron 113 (VFA-113), also called the “Stingers.” Both groups show lengthy military history.

One pilot was located and returned to the carrier to receive medical care. Search efforts continue for the second pilot.

Neither jet has been recovered. The cause of the incident also remains under investigation.

This story is developing.

