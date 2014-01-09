One Crewman Dead, One Still Missing In Navy Helicopter Crash Off The Coast Of Virginia

One of four rescued crewman has died following the crash of a U.S. Navy MH-53E helicopter off the coast of Virginia, the Associated Press reports.

First responders in the Navy were able to recover four of five total crewman after the crash, transferring them all to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Navy spokepeople told reporters.

Dylan Stableford of Yahoo has details:

Petty Officer David Weydert told Yahoo News two Coast Guard ships went to the scene, and one was between 2 and 3 nautical miles from the crash area. Helicopters from the U.S. Navy as well as the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Shearwater are participating in the search, Weydert said.

The crash comes just a day after a crash in the U.K. proved fatal for four other American service members.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.