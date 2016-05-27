2 US Navy F/A-18s have crashed in the Atlantic

Two US Navy F/A-18s have crashed into the Atlantic Ocean and their pilots are being flown to the hospital, according to the Virginian-Pilot citing the US Coast Guard.

The two planes crashed off the coast of North Carolina.

US Coast Guard Petty Officer Fagal Niffin told the Virginian-Pilot that four people had been recovered from the crash and were being airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Currently, the extent of the pilots’ injuries are unknown.

This is a developing story.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.