The Navy’s New F-35C May Have The Coolest Fighter Markings Ever

In anticipation of its future assignment to the VFA-101 “Grim Reapers” at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, the F-35C CF-6 has received a cool high-visibility colour scheme.



The Grim Reapers were established in May 1952, flew various fighter jets, including the F-4 Phantom and F-14 Tomcat before being disbanded in 2005.

It was reestablished in May 2012, to support the U.S. Navy version of the CV (carrier variant) and serve as Fleet Replacement Squadron, training Joint Strike Fighter pilots and maintainers as a subordinate unit of the joint 33 Fighter Wing.

Photo: The Aviationist

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.