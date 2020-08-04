The US Navy is trying to distance itself from 2019 video where K9s were made to attack a man wearing a Kaepernick shirt

Screenshot Twitter The Navy has denied that its employees or equipment were used during a K9 demonstration where dogs attacked a target wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey.

The National Navy SEAL Museum hosted an event last year where two military dogs were ordered to attack a man dressed as Colin Kaepernick during a K9 demonstration.

A video of the event surfaced this weekend, prompting an investigation from the US Navy.

The Navy called the messaging in the video “inconsistent with the values and ethos” of the branch.

Colin Kaepernick, a former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, has been widely criticised by conservatives for kneeling during the national anthem to protest the unequal treatment of Black Americans.

The US Navy is distancing itself from videos of a K9 demonstration that show two dogs attacking a man wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey.

The videos, which surfaced this weekend, was taken during a 2019 event hosted by the National Navy SEAL Museum, a nonprofit organisation based in Fort Pierce, Florida, that is independent of the Navy, the Washington Post reported.

In the demonstration, the man dressed as Kaepernick acts as a K9 target and is brought to the ground by two K9s.

In one video, you can hear the man grumble, “Oh man, I would stand,” in an apparent nod to his Kaepernick character.

Navy SEAL Museum in Fort Pierce used “Colin Kaepernick stand-in" for K-9 demonstration at fundraiser last year #BecauseFlorida https://t.co/COHFCeJ3GN pic.twitter.com/EpcELHxrSe — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) August 2, 2020

In another video, after “Navy SEALs and Navy SEAL dogs take down Colin Kaepernick for not standing during National Anthem,” he moans something like, "Oh man, I will stand” #BecauseFlorida https://t.co/uZ3ervZguB pic.twitter.com/6vi1uCGIt5 — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) August 2, 2020

“The inherent message of this video is completely inconsistent with the values and ethos of Naval Special Warfare and the U.S. Navy,” the Navy said in a statement.

The Navy said that it appears that there were no active-duty Navy personnel or equipment used at the event.

Critics have distorted Kaepernick’s protest, saying it’s disrespectful to people who serve in the military. He has not played in the NFL since 2016.

It’s unclear who originally took the videos. They were taken down from Instagram, where they had been posted before circulating on Twitter Sunday.

A representative for the Navy SEAL Museum didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

