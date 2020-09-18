A US Navy destroyer teamed up with Canada's navy to learn how to operate in harsh Arctic conditions

US Navy/MCS Sara Eshleman Sailors aboard USS Thomas Hudner stand watch in low-visibility conditions during Operation Nanook, August 5, 2020.

US Navy destroyer USS Thomas Hudner sailed north on short notice last month to join the Canadian-led exercise Operation Nanook.

Surface ships like the Thomas Hudner are spending more time in the Arctic, but the region still presents acute challenges to military operations and commercial activity.

When the crew of US Navy destroyer USS Thomas Hudner learned they were participating in the Canadian-led Arctic exercise Operation Nanook last month, they hustled to prepare.

“Our biggest thing we did for preparations obviously was get in touch with our Canadian counterparts and get a hold of all the messages, [communications] plans, and those types of things,” Cmdr. Brett Litchfield, the Hudner’s commanding officer, said in an interview this month.

But “the high fence” they had to clear was getting “dry suits for all of our boat crews and for our personnel that were going to be topside for extended periods of time,” Litchfield said. “That’s not something we normally have in stock.”

US Navy/MCS Seaman Apprentice Sawyer Connally Sailors from USS Thomas Hudner, front, and Canadian sailors from HMCS Glace Bay train on small boats during Operation Nanook, August 18, 2020.

Operation Nanook, which ended in late August, was Navy’s latest trip north as it refocuses on the Arctic, where military and commercial activity is expected to increase as a changing climate makes the region more accessible.

Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis, head of the Navy’s 2nd Fleet, acknowledged before the exercise that the service is still putting “the proper equipment” for the Arctic back onto its ships.

Hudner’s crew contacted vendors near its home port in Mayport, Florida, and in Norfolk, Virginia, and “were able to get enough for a small portion of our boat crews, but not everyone,” Litchfield said.

Despite that, the crew was very motivated, Litchfield said. “It was a short notice task, and they could have easily just been complaining about it, but they jumped on board [and] took the opportunity.”

Relearning in the Arctic

US Navy/MCS Sara Eshleman Danish frigate HDMS Triton, front, and USS Thomas Hudner transit Godthab’s Fjord in Greenland, August 13, 2020.

Navy submarines have long been active in the Arctic, conducting well-known exercises like ICEX. But Navy surface ships are in many cases venturing north for the first time over 30 years.

“The US surface fleet has had a long absence from the Arctic, and it’s only been in the last two years that its started to try to regain [its presence] both in the Northern Atlantic and the Arctic,” said Rob Huebert, a professor and Arctic expert at the University of Calgary. “So to a certain degree, what we’re seeing is a redevelopment of old skills that were allowed to basically disappear.”

That has required fast learning and a little improvisation. When the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman sailed into the Arctic in 2018, for example, the crew brought baseball bats to knock ice off the ship’s surfaces.

The Hudner also had to track down more than just cold-weather gear.

The waters off western Greenland were wide and deep, Litchfield said, but “the problem we had was we don’t normally have the charts in our voyage management system, the digital charts for areas up that high north.”

“So it took us a few weeks to get those charts and get approval to use the Danish charts in our system in order for us to safely navigate,” Litchfield added.

US Navy/MCS Seaman Apprentice Sawyer Connally A Danish air crewman repels from an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter during a search-and-rescue live-hoist drill on USS Thomas Hudner, August 11, 2020.

The Hudner’s small-boat operations included search-and-seizure and search-and-rescue exercises with other ships.

Participating crews were able to tour and conduct exercises on each other’s ships, but for a few days during the three-week drill, “the sea state was a little bit high and choppy,” Litchfield said. “So it was not safe for a training event to lower the small boats in the water and send people down a ladder off the flight deck to embark those boats.”

Instead, the US destroyer simulated drills that would have required boarding.

‘We know that we can do it’

US Navy/MCS2 Sara Eshleman The visit, board, search and seizure team aboard USS Thomas Hudner trains in Atlantic Ocean during Operation Nanook, August 17, 2020.

After a post-Cold War break, Canada’s military restarted exercises for regular forces in the Arctic in 2002 and now has a lot of the knowledge needed to deal with Arctic conditions and problems at high latitudes, like communications interference, Huebert said. (Litchfield said Hudner’s internet and phones “got a little spotty” as the ship sailed north.)

But Nanook took place during “by far the nicest time of the year,” Huebert added. “Toward the end of August, it doesn’t get any nicer, any more ice-free, than that. As much as the Canadians can help their allies learn, there’s still that learning in the really bad conditions.”

The conditions aren’t the only challenges. One US icebreaker, Healy, recently broke down during a trip to the Arctic. The only other US icebreaker, Polar Star, is over 40 years old and struggles despite constant maintenance.

Canada’s navy recently received HMCS Harry DeWolf, its first ship in decades to be built for Arctic military operations.

The DeWolf can operate in first-year ice up to a metre thick, Rear Adm. Brian Santarpia, commander of Canadian naval forces in the Atlantic and Arctic, told Insider before Nanook.

But the US Navy, Huebert said, “there is no surface vessel … that can go into ice-infested or even ice-covered waters.”

US Navy/MCS Seaman Apprentice Sawyer Connally A sailor from USS Thomas Hudner aboard Canadian Navy ship MV Asterix during Operation Nanook, August 22, 2020.

Sailing in the Arctic is one challenge. Getting somewhere is another.

“As soon as you go past the Bering Strait, you really don’t have any other place that you can go in for infrastructure,” and in eastern Canada, “basically once you get past St. John’s, Newfoundland, you’re on your own,” Huebert said.

Canadian military personnel “will often comment that it was much easier to operate in Afghanistan than it is in the high north, because at least in Afghanistan you have other people’s bases,” Huebert added.

Litchfield said Nanook was his first time in the Arctic during 30 years in the Navy. But, he noted, US ships have participated in the exercise before, and other Navy ships are making extended trips in the Arctic.

Navy operations in the Arctic are “going to become probably more frequent,” Litchfield said. “At least we know that we can do it, and we know what we have to do to prepare for it for future operations.”

