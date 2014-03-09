A US Destroyer Is Joining The Search For The Missing Malaysia Airlines 777

The USS Pickney, a guided-missile destroyer, is joining the search for the Malaysia Airlines plane that disappeared over the South China Sea with 239 people on board.

According to the U.S. Navy, the Pickney was conducting training and maritime security operations in the area, and “could be in the vicinity of the missing jet within 24 hours.” It has two MH-60R helicopters on board that can aid with search and rescue.

The Vietnamese government says it has spotted two oil slicks off the southern coast of the country. Officials believe they are from the missing plane.

Several other countries have joined the search for the plane.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.