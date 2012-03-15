The Navy Is Afraid It's Going To Get Its Butt Kicked In The World's Oldest Game Of Military Strategy

Photo: flikr/Official U.S. Navy Imagery

We came across an internal U.S. Navy memo that we thought worth sharing. The Navy has a chess team.



And they take this stuff very, very seriously. The service has its sights set on defeating other branches of the military, and even NATO forces, in the ultimate mind game.

The document released by Vice Admiral John Bird, Director of Navy Staff, is a notice for top-rated active duty applicants to compete for a spot on the six-member team. And they mean business:

“MUST BE A U.S. CHESS FEDERATION MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING; MUST HAVE A CURRENT, ESTABLISHED U.S. CHESS FEDERATION RATING, OR BE IN THE PROCESS OF ESTABLISHING RATING; AND MUST OBTAIN COMMAND AUTHORIZATION”

The Navy team will come face-to-face with their adversaries from other branches in the Interservice Chess Tournament. Yes, that exists. The Air Force is hosting it this year in San Antonio, Texas.

It gets better: the best players from the competing services will then join forces for the NATO Chess Championships in August.

