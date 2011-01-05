Captain Owen honours, the Navy officer and commander of the USS Enterprise responsible for making sexually charges videos, has been suspended, reports NBC.



The Navy officer who aired lewd videos for crew of an aircraft carrier likely will be temporarily relieved of his command as early as Tuesday, Navy sources told NBC News on Monday.

Capt. Owen honours commands the USS Enterprise and produced the videos while second in command aboard the aircraft carrier.

He would be relieved while the Navy investigates the incident.

Made in 2006 and 2007, the videos just came to light over the weekend and show the crew got an eyeful on shipboard TV: Gay slurs, suggestive shower scenes and mimicked masturbation.

Read the rest at NBC >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.