34 awesome pictures of the US Navy throughout history

US Navy photo Sailors arrive in New York City in 1941.

America’s Navy is an unquestionable global powerhouse with a fleet of roughly 430 ships in active or reserve service and 328,186 active personnel.

The Navy is expected to play an increasing role in coming decades, given the US’ Pacific pivot and emerging reluctance to deploy ground troops.

The Navy gives the US the ability to project power around the globe even without frequent ground deployments, and is already an indispensable aspect of American policy and national security.

To celebrate the 240th birthday of the US Navy, we’ve pulled out some of the coolest photos from the archives.

Gus Lubin contributed to this report.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.