Injury forces Navy to pull a backup quarterback out of the stands in the middle of the game and their coach had no idea

Navy’s freshman quarterback Malcolm Perry started the season opener against Fordham sitting in the stands with other students and dressed in his Navy whites. That quickly changed when starting quarterback Tago Smith was injured.
The injury came at the start of the second quarter, forcing Navy to switch to second-strong quarterback Will Worth.
That left Navy with just two quarterbacks in uniform, a risky proposition for a team where the quarterback runs with the ball a lot. Rather than wait to see if any other injuries occured, Navy decided to pull Perry, who is listed as the fourth quarterback, out of the stands and get him dressed.
But where things get interesting is that head coach Ken Niumatalolo had no idea. When he was interviewed at the end of the first half and asked about Perry, Niumatalolo looked shocked and said he had no idea that had happened.
“I don’t, uh, that’s news to me,” Niumatalolo said. “Somebody did that on their own. I don’t know who did that.”
Here is the video, via CBS Sports Network.
